NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish is offering three opportunities for members of the military and veterans to draw for oryx and pronghorn.

The department has set the following guidelines for those who are interested:

10 Oryx authorizations for injured military members on White Sands Missile Range:

U.S. military veterans with a disability rating of 50% or greater following the U.S. Veteran’s Administration guidelines for receiving disabled veterans benefits

Significantly injured, active-duty military members without a VA disability rating can also apply

5 Pronghorn hunts for Purple Heart recipients on Melrose Air Force Base:

Resident Purple Heart recipients can apply for one of the five pronghorn authorizations

6 Pronghorn hunts for New Mexico active-duty military on Melrose Air Force Base:

Active-duty military personnel permanently stationed in New Mexico can apply for one of six pronghorn authorizations

Those who are interested in hunting need to log in to their New Mexico Game and Fish online account and then click in the main menu to apply. Applicants, except for resident disabled veteran card holders for oryx, need to submit their documentation before July 19 application deadline.

Proof of eligibility can be sent to special.hunts@dgf.nm.gov or by mail to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Special Hunts, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507.