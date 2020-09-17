Game and Fish offer bass challenge to New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildlife officials want fishing enthusiasts across the state to go out and find some bass. In an effort to promote bass fishing in New Mexico, the Game and Fish Department has partnered with the app Powderhook for the New Mexico Bass Challenge.

It’s meant to encourage anglers to catch four different species of the fish. To participate, people can download the app and submit entries there. For those who can nab all four, game and fish will send them a commemorative coin, sticker, and certificate.