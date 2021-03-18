Game and Fish honor hunter who lost eyesight, fingers in accident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Game and Fish Department is highlighting a blind man’s dedication to hunting. Mike Sanders lost his eyesight and fingers on his left hand in an oil refinery accident in 2004.

He thought he would never hunt again. But with the help of friends, Sanders has been able to. Now, the Game and Fish Department is sharing his story in a new video called “Targeted Courage.”

“It’s easy for someone like me to just quit. This is my inspiration – my wife and my buddies. They’re the ones that kicked me in the butt and told me to get up off your butt and let’s go,” Sanders says in the video. New Mexico Game and Fish has posted the video on its YouTube page.