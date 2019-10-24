Game and Fish Dept. meets with community members to discuss trapping rules

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Game and Fish met with the community Wednesday night to take comments on its proposed changes to trapping rules.

There has been a push to outlaw trapping, with many calling it barbaric. Others have expressed outrage after pets were caught in traps on public lands. The other side argues it’s an important part of wildlife management and has a historical, cultural, and economic impact in New Mexico.

Now, Game and Fish is looking to appease both sides by making changes, including requiring traps to be half a mile from designated trailheads, picnic areas and public campgrounds. They’re also looking at requiring trappers to take an education course and prohibiting traps in some areas that are very popular for recreation.

The only people who showed up to Wednesday night’s meeting in Roswell were trappers.

“Trapping is unfortunately under assault, in general, and in New Mexico in particular. We as trappers need to do a better job of telling our story to the general public, because the science and logic backs up and the agency understands that,” trapper Justin Ellis said.

Ellis says he is okay with the changes. Game and Fish will be holding two more public hearings, one in Las Cruces on Thursday night and then on Oct. 30 in Albuquerque.