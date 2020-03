SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced Thursday that despite rumors shared on social media, the results of the 2020-2021 big-game draw will be released by April 29, if not sooner.

The Department says that prank posts on social media stated the 2020-21 hunting season had been canceled. “The Department is working diligently to audit the draw and provide results as soon as possible for New Mexico’s hunters,” Director Michael Sloane said.