RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish are looking for help in identifying the poacher who killed a bull elk in Ruidoso. The bull elk was found shot headless across from Hall’s Hideaway RV Park on September 8 and its body left to waste.

Residents say the elk was commonly seen grazing alongside cattle and called Game and Fish when they realized the elk was missing. Game and Fish is asking that anyone with information to contact them at 505-412-2366 or make a report anonymously.