GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexican recipient of the Nation’s highest military award will have a special role this Veteran’s Day.

Gallup’s own Hiroshi Miyamura won the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Korean War. Miyamura will be one of five grand marshals during the Veteran’s Day Parade this year in New York City. Each of them will represent an era of service form World War Two to the present.