GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A Veterans Affairs clinic in Gallup is one step closer to being named after a local military hero. Congress has passed a resolution to rename the clinic in honor of Hiroshi Miyamura.

A second-generation American, Miyamura served in both World War Two and the Korean War, earning the Medal of Honor for covering the withdrawal of his company during an overnight firefight in 1951. “It’s the kind of American story that really, I think, we should all be very proud of, and I’m really excited to see his name physically on the center there in Gallup,” said Senator Martin Heinrich.

Miyamura was on hand for the grand opening of the clinic in 2015. The bill is now headed to the president’s desk.