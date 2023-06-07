GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Gallup has issued an “Emergency Water Use Restriction.” It was issued Wednesday and effective immediately.

According to the city, a 30” water main feed line broke, and it serves the city. They want residents to save water due to the break.

No watering is allowed during the restriction. Lawns and gardens will not be allowed to be watered, and vehicles should not be washed if not at a commercial car wash.

Households can preserve water by only washing their dishes and laundry when they have full loads. In bathrooms, two half-gallon plastic bottles filled with water in the toilet tank can reduce the amount of water used to flush.

Shorter showers are recommended, and they ask citizens not to continuously run the water when washing hands and brushing teeth.

Questions can be directed to Water Department at 505-863-1207 or 505-833-1212 (after hours).