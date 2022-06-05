GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup is receiving national recognition for its art scene. Smithsonian Magazine named Gallup one of the 15 best small towns to visit in America in 2022.

The magazine cited the city’s downtown and its many Native American trading posts and galleries as one reason to visit. They also talked about the upcoming Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

All cities on the list had a population of 25,000 people or less with cultural offerings and natural beauty.