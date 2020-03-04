Gallup STEM students tour Sandia Labs

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Local high schoolers are getting a lesson from the lab in STEM. Forty-four Gallup STEM students were at Sandia Laboratory Wednesday where they got to tour multiple areas.

They were also given demonstrations of how acceleration, vibration and spin are measured. Program directors say the tour gives students an idea of what a career in the field looks like and also shows them the opportunities available.

“Usually when we think STEM people re going to go off and become engineers, and this gives students an opportunity to see right here in New Mexico all the different job opportunities available in the field that aren’t just engineering,” said Carrie Lovato, Director of College and Career Readiness.

This is part of the STEM core program in McKinley County which prepares high school students for college STEM courses.