Gallup police seeking public’s help in finding missing adult

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Kristina Powell, 36, was reported missing June 14 by her parents. Powell was passing through Gallup and is possibly traveling to Colorado Springs. Officials say if contact is made with Powell, to please seek medical attention for her. Powell’s parents said she is suffering from bipolar disorder.

Powell was last seen in the area of Grants wearing a light blue shirt, black pants, and a light purple blanket. If located, officials ask you contact Detective Tasheena Wilson at (505) 726-5468.