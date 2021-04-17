Gallup police seek missing Church Rock man

Gallup police are seeking information on the disappearance of 72-year-old Roger Benally.

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man. Roger Benally, 72, was last seen on April 11, 2021, at the Fire Rock Casino on Route 66 in Church Rock, NM.

Benally is Native American, five-foot-eight-inches tall, weighing 163 pounds, with black and white hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a striped black and white button up shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, brown cowboy boots, and a purple hat.

Benally is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information on Benally’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gallup police at 505-722-2231 or 911.