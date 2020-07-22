GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup police are asking for tips in a shooting and car theft from earlier this year. Police say 18-year-old Akron Smith was shot and killed at Stagecoach Park in March. Detectives say 16-year-old Jim Ramone had stolen Smith’s pickup. They believe Ramone fled to Albuquerque but have not been able to find him. Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information in the case. Call 877-722-6161 if you have any information.
Gallup Police searching for 16-year-old accused of shooting, vehicle theft
