Gallup Police searching for 16-year-old accused of shooting, vehicle theft

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup police are asking for tips in a shooting and car theft from earlier this year. Police say 18-year-old Akron Smith was shot and killed at Stagecoach Park in March. Detectives say 16-year-old Jim Ramone had stolen Smith’s pickup. They believe Ramone fled to Albuquerque but have not been able to find him. Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information in the case. Call 877-722-6161 if you have any information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss