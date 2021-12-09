Gallup police search for woman suspected of shooting, killing man

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police are looking for a woman charged with murder. Investigators say they found Russell Shack dead at an apartment on Elva St. last week.

Witnesses in the building reported hearing Shack arguing with Amber Yazzie. They told police during the confrontation, Yazzie pulled a gun and shot him. They say she is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs. and has a tattoo on her face.