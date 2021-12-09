Gallup police search for woman suspected of shooting, killing man

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police are looking for a woman charged with murder. Investigators say they found Russell Shack dead at an apartment on Elva St. last week.

Witnesses in the building reported hearing Shack arguing with Amber Yazzie. They told police during the confrontation, Yazzie pulled a gun and shot him. They say she is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs. and has a tattoo on her face.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES