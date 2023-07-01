GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup police are looking for a suspect in Friday’s stabbing. It reportedly happened at Walmart.

According to police, a little before 11:30 in the morning, they were called out to a male that was stabbed in the chest area.

The victim was a man from Las Cruces. He allegedly told police that he was walking to the bathroom when Waylon Murphy, 33, of Albuquerque, ran up behind him and stabbed him in the chest.

There is an arrest warrant for Murphy on counts of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

Police have not disclosed the condition of the victim.

If you have any information about the incident or Murphy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Gallup Police by calling 505-722-2002.