Gallup Police search for missing teen

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Leah Haudley. Haudley was last seen on Oct. 19, 2020, around 10 p.m. at her home located at the Sun Valley Apartments in Gallup.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants, and a blue bandana. Haudley is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has dyed green hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leah Haudley is asked to contact the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231 or 911.

