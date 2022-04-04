GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) Gallup Police are asking the public for help finding a missing father and his children. Police say 35-year-old Myron Mccabe and his two children, 8-year-old Myrah Mccabe and 4-year old Myrus Mccabe.

The father and his children were last seen at their apartment around 8:30 Sunday morning. Myron is described as five feet five inches tall, with brown eyes and his bald. Myrah is described as three feet tall, with brown eyes and shoulder length hair. Myrus is also three feet tall with brown eyes and black hair, he was last seen wearing Paw Patrol pajamas. Anyone who has seen them or has information on is asked to contact Gallup Police