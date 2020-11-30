Gallup Police search for missing 2-year-old

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department and Navajo Nation Police Shiprock District is searching for two-year-old Alisha Lanell who was last seen on the early morning of Nov. 30, 2020, in Naschitti, a community north of Gallup. Police say Alisha was last seen with her mother Deenesha Victor at a party.

Gallup Police report that Deenesha was involved in an altercation at the party and was transported to the Gallup Indian Medical Center. Authorities belive Alisha was left at the party in the care of Renee Chee who is a friend of Deenesha, however, Deenesha doesn’t know where Renee Chee lives.

The Gallup Police Department is investigating details of the situation. Alisha Lanell is three-feet-tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair down to the middle of her back.

Alisha was last seen wearing a white shirt with Peppa Pig on it, blue pants, black shoes, and had a black jacket with orange sleeves with the word “LOVE” printed on the back. Anyone with information on the location of Alisha Lanell or Renee Chee is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231.

