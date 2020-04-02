Gallup Police search for missing 19-year-old woman, 3-month-old

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) –The Gallup Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 19-year-old Shyanna Keams and her three-month-old son Colin Torrez. Both were last seen March 28, 2020 around 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Mesa in Gallup, New Mexico.

Keams is five-feet, two inches tall weighs 126 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She is believed to have her son with her. Keams was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a pink short sleeve shirt. Her son, Colin was last seen wearing a blue and yellow striped onesie.

Keams and Colin are missing and believed to be in danger if they are not located. Anyone with information regarding this missing endangered advisory is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231 or 911.