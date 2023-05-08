GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup police have issued an arrest warrant. It’s in connection to a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar earlier this month.

Isaaiah Palacios is wanted on a first-degree murder charge. According to Gallup police, Elon Cooley got into an argument with Palacios inside the sports bar in Gallup on Saturday.

Cooley asked security to escort him to his car. As security walked him to his car, Palacios ran up and reportedly shot him. Two security guards returned fire, one hitting Palacios. Cooley died at the scene, and Palacios was taken to the hospital.

We’re not sure what happened after Palacios was treated, but court records show there is an active warrant for his arrest.