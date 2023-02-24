GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking the public for any information that could help lead to the suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. It happened February 17 in the area of the Ford Canyon Park.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Beloved lions will soon be leaving the ABQ BioPark
- New Mexico: NMSU hosts its second Esports invitational
- Crime: Albuquerque man accused of robbing restaurant, trying to rob city workers
- KRQE Investigates: Neighbors claim accused killer shot through ceiling weeks before murders
Police say two men were seen leaving the area on foot around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Gallup Police or the McKinley County Crime Stoppers.