GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking the public for any information that could help lead to the suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. It happened February 17 in the area of the Ford Canyon Park.

Police say two men were seen leaving the area on foot around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Gallup Police or the McKinley County Crime Stoppers.