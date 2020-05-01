Gallup police search for 17-year-old missing runaway

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating 17-year-old Andrea Villalba.

Gallup Police report Villalba was last seen on April 30, 2020 at Klagetoh Apartments in Gallup. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Nike logo, black pants, black Nike shoes, and a gray headband.

Villalba is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The Gallup Police Department has issued a Missing Runaway Juvenile Advisory for Villalba.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Andrea Villalba is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-728-8665.