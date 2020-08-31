Gallup police issue Brittany Alert for 15-year-old girl

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Renee Johnson. She is a 15-year-old Native American female, 5’2″ tall, 170 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing black cutoff jeans over black tights, a black sleeveless shirt with a green circle of a zombie. She is believed to be with a male subject named Devon Begay. Anyone with any information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Gallup police at (505) 722-2231 or 911.