Gallup Police Dept. issues Brittany Alert for missing 16-year-old

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Walter Johnson Molina and a Brittany Alert has been issued. Gallup Police report Walter is five-feet, four-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen checking the mail at 2920 Sandstone Street in Gallup on July 15, 2020 around 1:30 p.m. Walter was last seen wearing a black Pokemon shirt, orange basketball shorts, and a pair of gray Nike shoes.

He is believed to still be in the Gallup area and is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2002.