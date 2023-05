GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is welcoming its newest Police Chief, Erin Toadlena-Pablo. She is a member of the Navajo Nation and becomes the first woman to serve in the position for Gallup Police.

Chief Toadlena-Pablo was joined in her swearing in by her husband, children and parents. She joined the force in 2001 and has served as the acting police chief since January, when former Chief Franklin Boyd retired.