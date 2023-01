GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police Chief Franklin Boyd is retiring after nearly 25 years of service. Friday is Chief Boyd’s last day on the job after 24 years and 10 months on the job.

He was first appointed as the acting chief in 2017, before interim chief, and then eventually chief of police. Captian Erin Toadlena-Pablo will fill in as active chief until a new one is hired.