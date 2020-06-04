Gallup business owners board up stores ahead of ultimately peaceful protests

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A few dozen protesters gathered in Gallup Wednesday afternoon calling for justice for George Floyd. Mayor Louie Bonaguidi spoke at the protest and called for patience. In anticipation of the protest, some business owners boarded up their shops and stood guard out front with rifles but the protest was peaceful and there were no confrontations.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss