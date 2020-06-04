Gallup business owners board up stores ahead of ultimately peaceful protests

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A few dozen protesters gathered in Gallup Wednesday afternoon calling for justice for George Floyd. Mayor Louie Bonaguidi spoke at the protest and called for patience. In anticipation of the protest, some business owners boarded up their shops and stood guard out front with rifles but the protest was peaceful and there were no confrontations.
