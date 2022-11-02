GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 50 years, Gallup Police will get a new station. The city broke ground on a new police complex on Tuesday.
The two-story building will be 42,00 sq. ft. It will give officers more room to work and provide space to store and process more evidence. The current building was originally a jail, but the department said it’s outdated and falling apart.
“It’s very hard to get cell reception in there, so even if we had wi-fi, we couldn’t get out of the building. You’ll see a lot of officers running outside the back side of PD to raise their phones because there was none inside the building,” said Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo.
The city will be working with a local contractor, Murphy Builders, on the project.
It’s expected to be complete in about two years. The project is expected to cost around $24 million.