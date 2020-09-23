Gallup artist gains national recognition for unique Native pieces

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Corrales is in the middle of a fierce election season. Snickers, the guinea pig in one of a dozen candidates for this year's Corrales Pet Mayor, along with several dogs, one cat, and even a couple of donkeys.

Stinkerbelle admits her politics are influenced by who has the most watermelon. The pet mayor is voted in each year at the Corrales Harvest Festival which, of course, has gone virtual this year. So has the annual pet parade, which will feature home videos instead of an actual parade. The theme is 'Our COVID Heroes,' looking for pets dressed as first responders and other heroes of 2020.