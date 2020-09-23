Gallup artist gains national recognition for unique Native pieces

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A young New Mexico artist is being recognized nationally for his interactive Native pieces. Eric-Paul Riege of Gallup made the Artsy Vanguard 2020 list of emerging artists His work includes everything from large sculptures and wearable art to performances that represent his Dine heritage. His pieces are crafted primarily from wool and are often worn by Riege himself. Even more unique Riege invites his audience to touch and interact with his works.

