GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup officials along with leaders of the Navajo nation are investigating more than a dozen missing persons cases they believe are linked to a health care fraud scheme.

In May of last year, Gallup police said they received a missing person report for a 56-year-old man who had been taken across state lines to Phoenix after being promised rehabilitation and medical services. Since then, the department has received a total of 32 similar reports with similar stories. They believe Native Americans are being targeted.

As of Thursday morning, 18 cases have been closed, but they say 14 people are still missing. Gallup Police Chief Erin Toadlena-Pablo says her department is meeting with various law enforcement agencies as they investigate the cases.