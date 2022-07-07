GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Gallup announced commercial air service will continue following a twelve-year absence. Gallup is the first to be awarded a grant from the State of New Mexico Rural Air Service Enhancement Act.

Advanced Air, a southern California regional airline will proved the service for Gallup Municipal Airport. Starting August 1, the airline will provide one daily flight between Gallup and Phoenix Sky Harbor. Pricing starts at $75 plus tax each way. Customers can also purchase a package of ten tickets for $67.50 plus tax per seat, totaling a cost of $826.60 for the ten tickets, according to a news release sent out by the City of Gallup.

“We welcome Advanced Air to connect us to the outside world, given we have the railroad through BNSF and the major highway I-40. The horizon to the future is bright and exciting,” said Gallup Mayor Louie Bonaguidi in a release. Gallup becomes the first city to receive a grant from the RASE act.