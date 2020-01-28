Gallery features winners of New Mexico Magazine photo contest

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the best amateur photographs of New Mexico are now in the spotlight.

The Tularosa Basin Gallery in Carrizozo is featuring the New Mexico Magazine Photo Contest winners. Judges received $1,599 different photos of the Land of Enchantment and selected 22 of them to be displayed in the gallery.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into this. The last two years have been nonstop working on photography trying to advance myself in it, and for it to be noticed, it’s a pretty big deal to me,” photographer Timothy Baca said.

The grand prize winner was “Lauren Grey Hawk” by Ron Cooper.