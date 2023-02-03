SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family’s fuzzy friend is safe and sound following a scary situation. The Santa Fe Fire Department helped rescue an animal from a fire Thursday morning.

The department shared a video of a cat they rescued during a structure fire. Details are limited, but they said the fire that was quickly put out.

Firefighters were able to save the cat and gave it some water and oxygen.

No one was injured, and the fire is under investigation.