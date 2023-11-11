CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a new shelter that hopes to help the homeless and the formerly incarcerated get their lives back on track in eastern New Mexico. However, with finances and donations at a new low, the program’s future is up in the air.

“We’re trying to help them bridge that gap back to self-sufficiency, whatever that may look like for that individual.”

It’s only been around two years, but “4 All of Us Transitional Improvements” is Cherry Gooch’s calling.

“It takes funding. Again, like I said, I’m doing everything I can in my power to keep those doors open. “

Gooch started 4 All of Us Transitional Improvements in 2021 to help the homeless and those who are fresh out of prison in Clovis, New Mexico.

“They’re here, but they’re human, and all they need is a second chance and for a person for them just to see that. Because again, like I said, I tell them every day, ‘You matter.’”

4 All of Us Transitional Improvements is a two-building transitional housing for men and women.

“I’m working towards just getting back to my stability. I’m trying to go to college. Just trying to you know, maintain a good job, a good future for myself and my son because I do have a four-year-old, son and I just, you know, want to be stable,” said Heather, one woman in the program who had just got out of jail.

The six-month program helps with sobriety, life skills, and other classes and meetings like AA. Last year, it introduced a new restaurant that some in the program work at to gain real work experience, but these past two years have been hard to keep the program going in Clovis.

“She’s never at home because she’s here. She has to basically do it by herself, but she doesn’t have any help,” said Donna Gooch, Chery’s daughter.

The program has had 95 people come through its doors, and their success stories show how the program is working.

“I start working very hard, like three, four months, working the same place. I changed my life totally,” said Mario, another program attendee.

As for the future of the organization, without monetary donations or more visits to the restaurant, the program’s future is unknown. However, that’s not stopping Gooch.

“I believe in this program; I believe in what we’re doing. Because I mean, we have had some awesome people come through here. They’ve made awesome results.”

If you would like more information on the program, click here.