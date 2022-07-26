NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Funerals for the Bernalillo County First Responders who were killed in a helicopter crash are set for this week and next week. BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed July 16, near Las Vegas, New Mexico, while returning from assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.

The victims in the crash have been identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Rescue Specialist Matthew King.

Service dates, times and locations: