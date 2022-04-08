SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services have been set for a Sandoval County deputy Denis Coulter who died March 25. The county said he suffered a medical episode while on duty. Sandoval County Sheriff Jesse James Casaus said Coulter represented the department with the highest professionalism and will be missed.

Coulter’s funeral will be next April 11 at 10 a.m. with services held at Sagebrush Church on Coors.