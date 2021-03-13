Funeral services for late LCPS superintendent held Saturday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — Community members gathered Saturday morning to pay their respects to late Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo as a funeral procession went from Baca’s Funeral Chapel to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces. A private church service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will be live-streamed.

The private rosary and funeral mass started at 11 a.m. and was privately held to adhere to COVID-19 health protocols. Debbie Apodaca, Trujillo’s younger sister, spoke during the service about growing up with Karen, reminiscing about growing up in the church and raising animals together in 4-H, as well as showing at the Santa Fe County Fair. One of her fondest memories was Karen’s wedding day, saying she looked like an angel.

“We grew up side-by-side, doing everything together with Karen. I never felt like I was her younger sister — I was her equal as far as she was concerned,” Apodaca said. “To everyone, she was a guiding light, silently doing God’s work.”

Las Cruces Public Schools Councilor Susan Hernandez was in attendance at the funeral procession, standing on the sidewalk outside of the church Saturday morning. Hernandez told KTSM 9 News that she saw Trujillo the afternoon before she passed.

“Her last words were, “Give it your all to the kids, give it all you have,” said Hernandez. “I felt like she really encouraged us to give it our all and that was always her message: to be the best we could be and do the best we could do.”

Also standing outside the church on Saturday morning was Las Cruces Public School teacher Felicia O’Hara. “Dr. Trujillo ended every communication she sent out with the phrase, ‘in service to children,’ and that was her life and that was her passion and that’s what she imparted to all of us. Was that desire to serve to the best of our ability the children and families in our community,” said O’Hara.

Inside the church, “Amazing Grace” could be heard while light shined through the stained glass windows as Trujillo’s loved ones sat near her flower-covered white casket. Private graveside burial services for Trujillo will be held Monday, so there will be no formal escort following Saturday’s funeral mass.