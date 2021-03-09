Funeral services for Karen Trujillo to be held on Saturday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services for former Las Cruces Superintendent Karen Trujillo will be held on Saturday, services will be private. However, people will be able to pay their respects as the funeral procession makes its way to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Trujillo was hit by a van and killed last month, as she was walking her dogs. Many in the community have shown an outpouring of support.

According to a news release, the funeral procession is anticipated to leave Baca’s Funeral Chapel located at 300 E. Boutz Rd. at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 13. The procession will last about 10 minutes and is expected to arrive at Immaculate Heart of Mary at 9:30 a.m.

The procession will leave the chapel and follow this route:

West on Boutz Road.

North on Main Street.

East on Idaho Avenue.

North on Mesquite Street.

East on California Avenue to Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina St.

People wanting to pay their respects along the funeral procession route can do so following COVID-safe practices like wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting groups to five persons or less, and remain on the sidewalk. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the Las Cruces Public Schools at www.livestream.com/lcpstv.