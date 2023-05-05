NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Funeral services for former New Mexico Governor Jerry Apodaca have been set. Apodaca died last week at the age of 88. He was born in Las Cruces and was elected governor in 1974.

A celebration of life will be held at the state Capitol in the Rotunda from noon to 1 p.m. on May 15. He will then lie in state from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then on Tuesday, May 16, funeral services will begin at noon at the cathedral followed by a reception at the Inn at Loretto. All events are open to the public but the burial will be a private family event.