Funeral services announced for Moriarty teens killed in crash

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services for two Moriarty brothers killed in a crash will take place next week at the high school.

The Sandoval brothers, 14-year-old Mateo and 16-year-old Pedro, were killed Tuesday morning on the way to school when their vehicle crashed head-on into a pick-up truck.

The brothers played football, basketball, and ran track for Moriarty High School. Mateo was the student of the year in 2019 at Edgewood Middle School.

Services will be held Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at Moriarty High School. The media has been asked not to attend.