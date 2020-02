GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the community said goodbye to one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers. Joe Vandever Sr. died at his home on January 31.

Wednesday morning, the community gathered to honor the life and legacy of Vandever at the El Morro Theatre in Gallup. His burial will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The family is encouraging anyone attending the services to wear Code Talker red and yellow. Vandever was 96-years-old.