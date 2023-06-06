ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The funeral service for a previous New Mexico archbishop has been announced by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The Mass of the Dead for the Most Reverend Michael Jarboe Sheehan, Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:10 p.m. It will be streamed on the Immaculate Conception YouTube page.

There will also be a public visitation Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Another public visitation will also take place on Friday at the same location from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Most Reverend Michael Jarboe Sheehan died on June 3 at the age of 83. The vigil and mass will be live-streamed on the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s Facebook page and the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi website.