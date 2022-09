LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services are set for the Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero. Romero was in a medically induced coma for three weeks after suffering a brain injury during a game.

There will be a public viewing Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel. His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Las Cruces First Church. The Las Cruces City Council also declared September 22 “Abe Romero Day” in recognition of his jersey number.