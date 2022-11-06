ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds came out to Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday for a special animal event. At the park, guests attended Animal Humane New Mexico’s 40th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle.
With a 5k, market with vendors, and a beer garden, this is the largest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit. Animal Humane has programs including taking in pets from more rural areas who need to be adopted and offering a community food bank for owners who need help feeding pets.
Organizers said Sunday’s event helps them continue the important work.
“Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s oldest and leading private non-profit animal welfare organization. So, we do not receive any city state or federal funding to help us fund our 26-plus programs to help us support New Mexican pets and people,” said PR and Media Manager Madison Beets.
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.