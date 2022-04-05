SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe restaurant is holding a fundraiser for the retired assistant fire chief, injured in a fire. Former Santa Fe Fire Chief Ted Bolleter was injured in a fire at his home near St. Michaels and Cerrillos on Friday night.
He is being treated at UNM Hospital for burns to his hands, feet, and face. Now, the original Realburger on Cerrillos Rd. in Santa Fe will be hosting a fundraiser for the family. It’s happening next Monday. Twenty-five percent of the sales will be given to the family to help with medical bills, temporary housing, and other needs.