Funding for strategic water reserve highest since 2014

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will soon have to deliver water to Elephant Butte.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that under the Rio Grande Compact with Texas, state and regional agencies are required to divide up the river’s water. The state will soon use more than $750,000 from the legislature to help stretch the water supply.
That’s the highest amount of funding since 2014. Other uses of the money will go toward acquiring water rights as well as protecting river habitats for fish species.
