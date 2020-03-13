Funding awarded to help clean pollution

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department is getting help dealing with pollution.
The EPA granted the department nearly $700,000. They say its to clean up rivers when rainfall or snowmelt carries pollutants into rivers, lakes and other bodies of water.
The Environment Department says it will funnel the money into programs to clean up pollution.
