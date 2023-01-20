SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund.

More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost of development, construction or operation of affordable housing. Applicants must attend a virtual training session on January 25 before applying. All applications are due by February 17.