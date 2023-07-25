NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mount Taylor Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest will begin selling fuelwood permits at the Fort Wingate location (326 D. Painted Horse Trail, Fort Wingate, New Mexico). Starting August 2 until December 13, on Wednesday’s only, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. fuelwood permits will be on sale.

The minimum/maximum purchase is $20. For $20, the public can buy 10 cords of Dead Down District wide, a cord of Dead Down District Wide Oak or a cord of two wildings. All permits will be for the Mount Taylor Ranger District. For more information, click here.